The 2025-26 NBA Season officially gets underway on Tuesday, October 21st, and it's time we take a look at the latest NBA Finals odds.

Predictably, the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder are atop this year's odds following their dominant title run and limited turnover this offseason.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are once again well thought of but will begin the season outside of the Top 5 in odds.

Get our free mobile app

Here's a look at the latest odds:

*Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of 10/20/2025 and are subject to change.

1) Oklahoma City Thunder +245

2) Denver Nuggets +600

3) Cleveland Cavaliers +750

4) New York Knicks +900

5) Houston Rockets +1100

T-6) Los Angeles Lakers +1400

T-6) Minnesota Timberwolves +1400

8) Golden State Warriors +1800

9) Orlando Magic +2200

10) Dallas Mavericks +2500

--

The NBA seasons underway on Tuesday with a pair of games. The Timberwolves open the season Wednesday Night at Portland, a 9:00 start time.

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook