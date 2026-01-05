The NFL Playoff Field is Set – A Look at Matchups & Latest Odds
The NFL Playoff field is officially set. After a wild week 18, we've met the 14 teams that will have a shot at a Super Bowl 60 Victory.
In the AFC, the Denver Broncos have earned the #1 seed and a first round bye, while the Seahawks did so in the NFC.
Here's a look at the first round matchups, as well as the latest Super Bowl odds.
*All odds quoted courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change.
Saturday, January 10th
#5 Los Angeles Rams @ #4 Carolina Panthers - 3:30 FOX - LAR -9.5
#7 Green Bay Packers @ #2 Chicago Bears - 7:00 Prime Video - GB -1.5
Sunday, January 11th
#6 Buffalo Bills @ #3 Jacksonville Jaguars - 12:00 CBS - BUF -1.5
#6 San Francisco 49ers @ #3 Philadelphia Eagles - 3:30 FOX - PHI -3.5
#7 Los Angeles Chargers @ #2 New England Patriots - 7:00 NBC - NE -3.5
Monday, January 12th
#5 Houston Texans @ #4 Pittsburgh Steelers - 7:15 ESPN/ABC - HOU -3.5
--
Here are the latest Super Bowl odds ahead of the start of the postseason:
Seattle Seahawks +350
Los Angeles Rams +425
Denver Broncos +650
Philadelphia Eagles +950
New England Patriots +950
Buffalo Bills +1000
Jacksonville Jaguars +1300
Houston Texans +1300
Green Bay Packers +2200
Chicago Bears +2200
San Francisco 49ers +2800
Los Angeles Chargers +2800
Pittsburgh Steelers +4500
Carolina Panthers +15000
Source: DraftKings Sportsbook
