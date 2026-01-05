The NFL Playoff field is officially set. After a wild week 18, we've met the 14 teams that will have a shot at a Super Bowl 60 Victory.

In the AFC, the Denver Broncos have earned the #1 seed and a first round bye, while the Seahawks did so in the NFC.

Here's a look at the first round matchups, as well as the latest Super Bowl odds.

Get our free mobile app

*All odds quoted courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change.

Saturday, January 10th

#5 Los Angeles Rams @ #4 Carolina Panthers - 3:30 FOX - LAR -9.5

#7 Green Bay Packers @ #2 Chicago Bears - 7:00 Prime Video - GB -1.5

Sunday, January 11th

#6 Buffalo Bills @ #3 Jacksonville Jaguars - 12:00 CBS - BUF -1.5

#6 San Francisco 49ers @ #3 Philadelphia Eagles - 3:30 FOX - PHI -3.5

#7 Los Angeles Chargers @ #2 New England Patriots - 7:00 NBC - NE -3.5

Monday, January 12th

#5 Houston Texans @ #4 Pittsburgh Steelers - 7:15 ESPN/ABC - HOU -3.5

--

Here are the latest Super Bowl odds ahead of the start of the postseason:

Seattle Seahawks +350

Los Angeles Rams +425

Denver Broncos +650

Philadelphia Eagles +950

New England Patriots +950

Buffalo Bills +1000

Jacksonville Jaguars +1300

Houston Texans +1300

Green Bay Packers +2200

Chicago Bears +2200

San Francisco 49ers +2800

Los Angeles Chargers +2800

Pittsburgh Steelers +4500

Carolina Panthers +15000

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook