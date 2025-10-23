Typically, finding spreads for FCS College Football games is a hard exercise.

That is not the case this weekend as #1 NDSU collides with #2 SDSU in Brookings.

As two of the FCS Title favorites and longstanding rivals get together, the game was deemed big enough to warrant a spread at major sports books.

Here's a look at the odds currently listed at DraftKings Sportsbook:

*Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of 10/23/25 and are subject to change.

Spread - NDSU Favored by 4.5 Points (-110)

Moneyline - NDSU -198, SDSU +164

Over/Under - 49.5 Total Points

The Bison being favorites isn't all that surprising given that they have been a slightly more statistically dominant team in 2025 thus far and have more recent ranked victories. In addition, first-year starting QB Chase Mason remains questionable for the Jackrabbits.

Here's a quick look at the numbers:

#1 NDSU Bison

Record - 7-0, 4-0 MVFC (3 wins vs. Ranked Opponents)

PPG - 43.6

PPGa - 10.0

YPG - 493.1

YPGa - 229.0

Turnover Margin - +9

#2 SDSU Jackrabbits

Record - 7-0, 3-0 MVFC (3 wins vs. Ranked Opponents)

PPG - 34.1

PPGa - 14.6

YPG - 411.9

YPGa - 289.1

Turnover Margin - +12

Kickoff between the Bison and the Jacks from Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings is set for 7:00 on Saturday Night. The game will be nationally televised on ESPNU.

