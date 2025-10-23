Betting Spread and Odds Revealed for Dakota Marker Matchup
Typically, finding spreads for FCS College Football games is a hard exercise.
That is not the case this weekend as #1 NDSU collides with #2 SDSU in Brookings.
As two of the FCS Title favorites and longstanding rivals get together, the game was deemed big enough to warrant a spread at major sports books.
Here's a look at the odds currently listed at DraftKings Sportsbook:
*Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of 10/23/25 and are subject to change.
Spread - NDSU Favored by 4.5 Points (-110)
Moneyline - NDSU -198, SDSU +164
Over/Under - 49.5 Total Points
The Bison being favorites isn't all that surprising given that they have been a slightly more statistically dominant team in 2025 thus far and have more recent ranked victories. In addition, first-year starting QB Chase Mason remains questionable for the Jackrabbits.
Here's a quick look at the numbers:
#1 NDSU Bison
Record - 7-0, 4-0 MVFC (3 wins vs. Ranked Opponents)
PPG - 43.6
PPGa - 10.0
YPG - 493.1
YPGa - 229.0
Turnover Margin - +9
#2 SDSU Jackrabbits
Record - 7-0, 3-0 MVFC (3 wins vs. Ranked Opponents)
PPG - 34.1
PPGa - 14.6
YPG - 411.9
YPGa - 289.1
Turnover Margin - +12
Kickoff between the Bison and the Jacks from Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings is set for 7:00 on Saturday Night. The game will be nationally televised on ESPNU.
Source: Draft Kings Sportsbook
