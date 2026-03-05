The SDSU Jackrabbit Women are dancing into the weekend portion of the Summit League Tournament after a dominant first round win over the UMKC Roos.

The Jacks led 17-5 after the first quarter and widened their lead at the halftime break to 32-15 in a game that saw Brooklyn Meyer break the single-season program scoring record. She also went over 2,000 career points in the win.

In the end, the Jacks earned a 75-61 win, and will advance to Saturday's Semifinal where they'll see the winner of Friday afternoon's matchup between USD and Denver.

Per GoJacks.com:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota State women's basketball team led wire-to-wire to advance past No. 7 Kansas City, 75-51, Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinal round of the Summit League Tournament at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

SDSU has now won 10 straight Summit League Tournament games and advances to its 16th semifinal in 18 tournament appearances.

Brooklyn Meyer and Madison Mathiowetz put together strong individual performances, combining for 44 points in the win. Meyer paced the Jackrabbits with 26 points and surpassed 2,000 points for her career. She is the third player in program to reach the 2,000-point milestone, joining Macy Miller and Myah Selland. The senior also contributed nine rebounds and five blocks, both teams highs. Mathiowetz put up 18 points and tallied six rebounds and four assists.

Both teams struggled to find a rhythm early, but SDSU ended the opening 10 minutes on a 15-3 run to lead 17-5. The Jacks maintained their double-digit lead through the second half, but the Roos battled back to within 11 late in the contest.

Hadley Thul had an all-around day for the Jacks. The freshman added nine points, six boards and four blocks. Hilary Behrens chipped in nine points and seven rebounds.

The Jackrabbits posted 16 assists on 30 made field goals and outrebounded the Roos 41-35. SDSU shot 50% from the floor and dominated inside with 40 paint points. Kansas City was held to 33% shooting and 26% from the 3-point line.

Emani Bennett and Elauni Bennett scored 15 points apiece for Kansas City, followed by Zaire Harrell with 11.

South Dakota State improves to 24-6 overall while Kansas City's season ends at 7-23.

NOTES

Brooklyn Meyer becomes the single-season points leader for SDSU, reaching 688 points going into the semifinal round of the Summit League Tournament. She passed Melissa Pater (681).

becomes the single-season points leader for SDSU, reaching 688 points going into the semifinal round of the Summit League Tournament. She passed Melissa Pater (681). SDSU is now 2-0 against Kansas City in the Summit League Tournament and 42-5 all-tine in the Summit League Tournament.

UP NEXT

No. 2 South Dakota State takes on the winner of No. 3 South Dakota and No. 6 Denver. That quarterfinal game will be played Friday afternoon. The Jacks will take on the winner Saturday afternoon at approximately 2:30 p.m.

--

Source: GoJacks.com