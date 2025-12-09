The Ohio State Buckeyes may have fallen in the Big Ten Championship game over the weekend, but they are still the favorite to win this year's College Football Playoff.

The Buckeyes lone loss came on Saturday to Indiana, as the Hoosiers picked up the Big Ten title and the #1 overall seed in the 12-team playoff.

The first round of CFP action begins next Friday, and it's time to take a long look at the initial odds.

Here are the odds for the opening round of action:

*Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of 12/9/2025 and are subject to change.

Friday, December 19th

#9 Alabama (-1.5) @ #8 Oklahoma - O/U 40.5

Saturday, December 20th

#10 Miami @ #7 Texas A&M (-4) - O/U 51.5

#11 Tulane @ #6 Ole Miss (-17.5) - O/U 56.5

#12 James Madison @ #5 Oregon (-21.5) - O/U 50.5

Here's a look at the latest title odds:

Ohio State Buckeyes +240

Indiana Hoosiers +250

Georgia Bulldogs +600

Oregon Ducks +750

Texas Tech Red Raiders +800

Texas A&M Aggies +1800

Alabama Crimson Tide +2500

Ole Miss Rebels +2500

Miami Hurricanes +2500

Oklahoma Sooners +5500

James Madison Dukes +60000

Tulane Green Wave +80000

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

