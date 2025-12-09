The CFP Field is Set! Here are the Game Odds and Title Favorites
The Ohio State Buckeyes may have fallen in the Big Ten Championship game over the weekend, but they are still the favorite to win this year's College Football Playoff.
The Buckeyes lone loss came on Saturday to Indiana, as the Hoosiers picked up the Big Ten title and the #1 overall seed in the 12-team playoff.
The first round of CFP action begins next Friday, and it's time to take a long look at the initial odds.
Here are the odds for the opening round of action:
*Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of 12/9/2025 and are subject to change.
Friday, December 19th
#9 Alabama (-1.5) @ #8 Oklahoma - O/U 40.5
Saturday, December 20th
#10 Miami @ #7 Texas A&M (-4) - O/U 51.5
#11 Tulane @ #6 Ole Miss (-17.5) - O/U 56.5
#12 James Madison @ #5 Oregon (-21.5) - O/U 50.5
--
Here's a look at the latest title odds:
Ohio State Buckeyes +240
Indiana Hoosiers +250
Georgia Bulldogs +600
Oregon Ducks +750
Texas Tech Red Raiders +800
Texas A&M Aggies +1800
Alabama Crimson Tide +2500
Ole Miss Rebels +2500
Miami Hurricanes +2500
Oklahoma Sooners +5500
James Madison Dukes +60000
Tulane Green Wave +80000
Source: DraftKings Sportsbook
