ESPN Outlines Potential Minnesota Timberwolves Trade for Giannis
Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks (once again) feel like they're heading for a split.
We've heard it several times before, but this time, it might happen ahead of this year's trade deadline.
ESPN.com put an article together highlighting the teams that have the most to give in a potential trade for the disgruntled star, and the Minnesota Timberwolves have made the list.
Here's what the ESPN article had to say about the Timberwolves' interest and potential trade pieces:
At some point between now and the 2026 NBA offseason, the Milwaukee Bucks will face a franchise-altering decision: Whether or not to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo.
To be clear, the Bucks' two-time MVP has not requested a trade. And since he was drafted in 2013, Antetokounmpo has been committed to the franchise, signing extensions in 2016, 2020 and 2023.
General manager Jon Horst has been committed to building around Milwaukee's superstar, hoping to recreate the championship-caliber supporting cast that helped end a 50-year title drought in 2021.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Deal difficulty: 8/10. Minnesota has no first-round picks available and is walking a financial tightrope. Landing Antetokounmpo could require some deadline maneuvering from president Tim Connelly.
While the Wolves have players who can accelerate a rebuild in Milwaukee in Julius Randle, Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels, they have no first-round picks to send in a deal. One option for the front office could be to reroute players to a third team for a future first-rounder that goes to Milwaukee. Making any trade construction more difficult, the Timberwolves are not allowed to take back more salary than they receive in a trade.
Apron status: $3.6 million below second apron (not hard capped)
Draft assets:
- First-round swap in 2028
Contracts:
- Restrictions: Joe Ingles ($2.3 million, UFA 2026, one-year bird)
- Free agents: Mike Conley ($10.7 million, UFA 2026), Jaylen Clark ($2.2 million, UFA 2026), Bones Hyland ($2.3 million, UFA 2026) and Leonard Miller ($2.2 million, Team 2026)
- Rookie scale contracts: Rob Dillingham ($6.6 million, RFA 2028), Terrence Shannon Jr. ($2.7 million, RFA 2028), Joan Beringer ($4.2 million, RFA 2029)
- Notable: Anthony Edwards ($45.5 million, UFA 2029), Rudy Gobert ($35 million, player option 2027), Julius Randle ($30.8 million, player option 2027), Jaden McDaniels ($24.9 million, UFA 2029), Naz Reid ($21.6 million, UFA 2029), Donte DiVincenzo ($11.9 million, UFA 2027)
We'll just have to wait and see in regards to a potential trade and destination for Giannis and his playing future.
The Timberwolves have lost 5 straight games as of Monday, and sit at 27-19 in the 7th seed in the Western Conference.
Source: ESPN.com
