Minnesota Timberwolves Trade for Former Iowa State Star

The Minnesota Timberwolves have made a move ahead of the NBA's Thursday trade deadline.

On Wednesday afternoon, Shams Charania broke the news on Twitter that the team had made a trade with the Detroit Pistons.

Here is the tweet confirming the move, which lands former Iowa State standout Monte Morris in Minnesota:

Morris is from Flint, Michigan originally, and played at Iowa State from 2013-2017.

He was a 3-time All-Big 12 selection, and a first-team selection in his final year in 2017.

Morris was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft, and has spent time with Denver, Washington, and Detroit in his career.

He was most recently traded to Detroit last July, and now is on the way to Minnesota.

Morris has played in just 6 games this season for Detroit with no starts, and has average 4.5 points per contest.

Morris, 28, has averaged double figures in 4 of his first 7 NBA seasons, and now joins a Timberwolves team that is vying for the top seed in the Western Conference.

Minnesota is currently 35-16 and in a 4-way tie for the top spot in the conference.

Sources: Shams Charania Twitter and Monte Morris Stats - Basketball Reference

