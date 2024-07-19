Russell Westbrook Joins Denver Nuggets

The Clippers and Jazz agreed to a sign-and-trade deal involving Russell Westbrook, the teams announced Thursday, and sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the former MVP is expected to join the Nuggets after Utah waives him and buys out the remainder of his contract.

The Clippers received guard Kris Dunn from the Jazz as part of the sign-and-trade deal. The Clippers and Dunn agreed to a three-year, $17 million contract with a non-guaranteed season in the third year, sources told Wojnarowski.

Utah also received a 2030 second-round pick swap, the draft rights to center Balsa Koprivica, who was the 57th pick in the 2021 NBA draft, and $4.3 million in cash, sources said.

Westbrook is coming off a 2023-24 season in which he averaged a career-low 11.1 points for the Clippers. The Nuggets can use a veteran backup point guard who can provide energy and defend after Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson left in free agency.

Westbrook, 35, opted in to his $4 million contract last month, but Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank recently had talks with Westbrook's agent to find the right fit for the nine-time All-Star after Paul George left for the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency.

