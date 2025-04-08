Denver Nuggets Fire HC Michael Malone, GM in Shocking Move

The Denver Nuggets have fired coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Tuesday.

David Adelman, the Nuggets' lead assistant, will serve as the team's interim coach, sources told Charania.

The stunning moves come with the Nuggets amid a four-game losing streak. Denver (47-32) is currently in fourth place in the Western Conference standings.

Malone led the Nuggets to an NBA championship just two seasons ago. He is 471-327 in 10 seasons as the team's coach.

Booth has been the Nuggets' GM for the past three season, with his first season being Denver's championship season in 2022-23.