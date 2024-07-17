Team USA Improves to 3-0, Win Over Serbia
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates -- Stephen Curry had a sizzling 18 points in his first 11 minutes, one of those hot streaks that raises goosebumps throughout arenas as those high-arcing 3-pointers splash repeatedly through the net.
Now two weeks into the journey toward the Paris Olympics, the Americans aren't perfect but this potentially historic group is starting to show its teeth. The team improved to 3-0 in its warmup tour with an impressive 105-79 victory over medal contender Serbia on Wednesday at Etihad Arena.
Even by Team USA standards, this group is outrageously deep. The Americans have seven MVP Awards represented in their starting lineup -- not including Kevin Durant, who remains out with a calf injury -- but they might be scarier when Kerr goes to his bench.
Only then did LeBron James, who had 11 points, start flexing after a few power drives. It was that kind of night.
Serbia is potentially the USA's strongest contender for the gold medal. They have size, they have experience and they have Nikola Jokic, who might be the best player in the world.
