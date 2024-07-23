LeBron James Leads Team USA Past Germany

LeBron James is not messing around. He may be 39 and named the country's flag-bearer for the Olympics, but this is no ceremonial moment.

On Monday night, as james put on another display of dominance and will in front of the largest crowd to ever watch a basketball game in London, the fans, the opponents and even his peers on Team USA could only watch in awe.

With Germany, the current FIBA World Cup champion, trying to send a message by knocking off the Americans just days before the start of the Olympics, James grabbed control of the game in the same manner he has done since he was a teenager.

James scored eight vital points and wrapped them around steals, rebounds and general brute force to lead Team USA to a 92-88 victory. He finished with 20 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, but the statistics are hardly representative of his impact.

After going 3-of-3 shooting in the fourth quarter against South Sudan on Saturday, including the game-winning basket with eight seconds remaining, James' unrelenting final stretch Monday saw him go 4-of-4 as he scored the last 11 points for Team USA.

Joel Embiid was a bright spot, however, as he continues to round into form. He had 15 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. Steph Curry had 13 points for Team USA but was just 1-of-7 on 3-pointers as the U.S. struggled from deep, shooting just 29%.

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner led Germany with 18 points. Dennis Schroder, who was MVP of the World Cup last summer, had 10 assists for the Germans but shot just 3-of-15.

Team USA finishes the pre-Olympic tour with an imperfect 5-0. The squad has some issues to work on after two less than impressive showings in London.

