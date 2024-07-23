LeBron James Leads Team USA Past Germany
LeBron James is not messing around. He may be 39 and named the country's flag-bearer for the Olympics, but this is no ceremonial moment.
With Germany, the current FIBA World Cup champion, trying to send a message by knocking off the Americans just days before the start of the Olympics, James grabbed control of the game in the same manner he has done since he was a teenager.
After going 3-of-3 shooting in the fourth quarter against South Sudan on Saturday, including the game-winning basket with eight seconds remaining, James' unrelenting final stretch Monday saw him go 4-of-4 as he scored the last 11 points for Team USA.
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner led Germany with 18 points. Dennis Schroder, who was MVP of the World Cup last summer, had 10 assists for the Germans but shot just 3-of-15.
Team USA finishes the pre-Olympic tour with an imperfect 5-0. The squad has some issues to work on after two less than impressive showings in London.
