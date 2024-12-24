TV Schedule and Odds for NFL and NBA Action on Christmas Day

In terms of sports on tv, there's a lot more to choose from than usual on Christmas Day this year.

The NFL has two games scheduled on Christmas Day, while the NBA has five contests scheduled. All seven games showcase some of the biggest names in their respective sports.

Here's a look at all of the action in chronological order, and odds for each game at present:

Get our free mobile app

*Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and are quoted as of 12/20/2024. Subject to change.

Wednesday, December 25th

(All NBA games will be televised on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+. NFL games are Netflix exclusive broadcasts. All times CT)

11:00 AM - NBA - San Antonio Spurs @ New York Knicks - NY -9, O/U 226.5

12:00 PM - NFL - Kansas City Chiefs @ Pittsburgh Steelers - KC -2.5, O/U 42.5

1:30 PM - NBA - Minnesota Timberwolves @ Dallas Mavericks - DAL -3.5, O/U 227

3:30 PM - NFL - Baltimore Ravens @ Houston Texans - BAL -2.5, O/U 42.5

4:00 PM - NBA - Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics - BOS -8.5, O/U 227 **ESPN Bet

7:00 PM - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers @ Golden State Warriors - GS -4.5, O/U 234

9:30 PM - NBA - Denver Nuggets @ Phoenix Suns - DEN -2, O/U 227.5

--

It's quite the lineup. Sit back and enjoy all of the action this holiday season!

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

A Dozen NFL MVP Frontrunners at Mid-Season *All odds referenced as of 10/21/2024 at DraftKings Sportsbook Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

The 12 Best Single-Season Rushing Performances in Packers History Gallery Credit: Bert Remien