Lakers James and James Make History

LOS ANGELES -- When LeBron James made history two seasons ago, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, his eldest son, Bronny James, was sitting courtside along the baseline.

On Tuesday night, in the Los Angeles Lakers' season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves, LeBron and Bronny made history by being on the court together.

They became the first father-son duo in NBA history to appear in a game together when they checked in with 4:00 left in the second quarter. LeBron started and had already played 13 minutes before he reentered with Bronny for the historic moment.

For Bronny, the occasion carried the extra weight of being the first regular-season game of his career.

The Lakers were outscored 7-2 in their first shift together, with Bronny missing an open 3 on the wing and also getting blocked by Rudy Gobert on a tip-in attempt after corralling an offensive rebound.

Bronny checked out with 1:19 left in the half and did not return in the Lakers' 110-103 win.

