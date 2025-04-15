NBA Playoffs: A Look at the Latest Odds and Play-In Schedule

The NBA postseason officially begins tonight with the 7-seed games featuring two big matchups.

Officially, the 8-team playoff action in each conference won't begin until Saturday, but tonight's matchups begin a very important stretch for several teams.

One of which is the Golden State Warriors, who with a win tonight would earn the 7-seed and a first-round date with the 2nd-seeded Houston Rockets.

Here's a look at the play-in schedule this week ahead of the playoffs officially getting underway on Saturday:

*Odds courtesy of ESPN Bet and subject to change.

Tuesday, April 15th - 7-seed games (Winner into playoffs)

#8 Atlanta Hawks @ #7 Orlando Magic - 6:30 TNT - ORL -5.5 (Winner faces #2 BOS)

#8 Memphis Grizzlies @ #7 GS Warriors - 9:00 TNT - GS -7.5 (Winner faces #2 HOU)

Wednesday, April 16th - 9/10 games (Winner faces Tuesday Losers for 8-seed)

#10 MIA Heat @ #9 CHI Bulls - 6:30 ESPN (Winner faces ATL/ORL Loser)

#10 DAL Mavs @ #9 SAC Kings - 9:00 ESPN (Winner faces MEM/GS Loser)

Friday, April 18th - 8-seed Games (Matchups and Times TBD)

--

Here is a look at the matchups currently set in both conferences as of Tuesday:

Saturday, April 19th

#5 Milwaukee Bucks @ #4 Indiana Pacers - 12:00 ESPN - IND -4.5

#5 LA Clippers @ #4 Denver Nuggets - 2:30 ESPN - DEN -2.5

#6 Detroit Pistons @ #3 New York Knicks - 5:00 ESPN - NY -7.5

#6 Minnesota Timberwolves @ #3 LA Lakers - 7:30 ABC - LAL 4.5

--

Lastly, here's a look at the latest title odds as of Tuesday afternoon:

