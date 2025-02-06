Watch Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards’ Candid Reaction to Luka Trade

It's been difficult to find anyone in the NBA, that covers the NBA, or that has ever watched the NBA that wasn't stunned the Luka Doncic trade to the LA Lakers.

The trade went down on Saturday, and reactions from across the league are continuing to trickle out.

Count Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards are surprised by the move.

Get our free mobile app

Here's a video of Edwards reacting to the trade from Lakers Lead on Twitter:

It sure sounds like revenge is in order for Luka Doncic. We'll have to wait and see when Luka makes his debut in purple and gold, but when he does there will surely be a lot of eyes and ears on the game.

As of now, the Lakers are positioned well at 29-19 overall and are the current 5-seed in the Western Conference. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, LA has the 5th (tied with Denver) shortest odds to win the NBA Finals currently at +1600.

Sources: Lakers Lead on Twitter and DraftKings Sportsbook

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Time Leading Scorers Gallery Credit: Bert Remien