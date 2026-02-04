NSIC Tourney is 2/28 – 3/3 in Sioux Falls – Projecting the Field

The Northern Sun Conference basketball tournaments roll into Sioux Falls in late February and will conclude on March 3rd inside the Sanford Pentagon.

Things are heating up down the stretch of the season, and it's time to set the stage for the rest of the regular season with a long look at the standings and remaining slate.

The top four seeds will earn an auto-bid into the field at the Pentagon, while seeds 5-12 will matchup in on-campus play in games on February 25th.

First, here's a look at the schedules this year:

The 12-team NSIC Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Championships are set to take place Sat.-Tues., February 28 to March 3 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The tournament will take the top 12 eligible teams using overall conference win percentage (22 games). First round games will be played Wednesday, Feb. 25 on campus (top four seeds each receive first round byes).

Let's take a look at the latest standings on the Women's side first:

As it stands, but Sioux Falls (#9) and Augustana (#11) would travel to a higher seed in order to play their way into a Pentagon appearance. Both the Cougars and Vikings are well within striking distance of hosting a first-round contest as well.

Here are the remaining opponents for both schools:

Augie WBB - @ CSP, @ Winona, vs. Mankato, vs. St. Cloud, @ SW MN, vs. USF

USF WBB - @ Mankato, @ St. Cloud, vs. CSP, vs. Winona, vs. Wayne St., @ Augie

Now for a look at our two area Men's programs. Here's the latest standings:

Things are looking good for USF at present, and GREAT for Augustana. The Cougars as the current 7-seed would host a play-in game, while Augie would be guaranteed a trip to the Pentagon as a 2-seed.

Here's a look at the rest of the way schedules for both squads:

Augie MBB - @ CSP, @ Winona, vs. Mankato, vs. St. Cloud, @ SW MN, vs. USF

USF MBB - @ Mankato, @ St. Cloud, vs. CSP, vs. Winona, vs. Wayne, @ Augie

For the latest on the NSIC Tournaments, visit the official link here. For tickets and more information about attending the tournaments here in Sioux Falls, visit Ticketmaster.com!

