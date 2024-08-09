Team U.S.A. Survives Serbia With Late Rally
PARIS -- Ever since Serbia was able to squeeze out an Olympic bid at the World Cup last summer with all-world native son Nikola Jokic resting, the leadership of USA Basketball has been worried about a game like Thursday night's 95-91 Olympic semifinal victory.
And it kept Steve Kerr and his coaching staff up this week, regardless of the previous blowout wins in these Olympics. It was a nightmare that almost came to life. Team USA was thrashing in the deep end, falling into all the classic traps that lead to historic upsets.
But the future Hall of Famers and the modern MVPs redeemed themselves with a dream comeback and now have left their own indelible mark.
Team USA surged back from 17 points down with a star-studded rally to defeat a valiant effort from Serbia. Embiid played one of his finest career games against Jokic, delivering 19 points and a fiery push in the second half that verified his place in Team USA history.
Team USA will face France on Saturday in a rematch of the 2021 Olympic final.
