Team U.S.A. Survives Serbia With Late Rally

PARIS -- Ever since Serbia was able to squeeze out an Olympic bid at the World Cup last summer with all-world native son Nikola Jokic resting, the leadership of USA Basketball has been worried about a game like Thursday night's 95-91 Olympic semifinal victory.

No team, no player incited more concern than the Serbians and Jokic in the medal round. It was the basis for securing the commitment from Joel Embiid to play for the Americans. And to recruit the greatest collection of talent possible, calling on LeBron James and Steph Curry and Kevin Durant to come and secure another gold.

And it kept Steve Kerr and his coaching staff up this week, regardless of the previous blowout wins in these Olympics. It was a nightmare that almost came to life. Team USA was thrashing in the deep end, falling into all the classic traps that lead to historic upsets.

Get our free mobile app

But the future Hall of Famers and the modern MVPs redeemed themselves with a dream comeback and now have left their own indelible mark.

James delivered only the fourth triple-double in Olympic history with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists and had his hands on the steering wheel of the fourth-quarter push that added another chapter to his amazing career.

Team USA surged back from 17 points down with a star-studded rally to defeat a valiant effort from Serbia. Embiid played one of his finest career games against Jokic, delivering 19 points and a fiery push in the second half that verified his place in Team USA history.

Team USA will face France on Saturday in a rematch of the 2021 Olympic final.

20 Fun Facts About The Olympics The most shocking fact is #17, but I think everyone secretly knew #6.

Read on to see the complete list of 20 fun facts below. Gallery Credit: Kadie Daye, Getty Images