Minnesota’s Edwards Offers Bold Take on Role with Olympic Team

There's a big difference between confidence and arrogance, and all sports greats toe the line from time to time.

Anthony Edwards is no different. When recently discussing his role on the Olympic Team ahead of the Paris games getting going later this month, he was confident in his answer per ESPN.com:

The 22-year-old superstar was asked Sunday about his role with Team USA at the Paris Games, where he'll play alongside LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.

"I'm still the No. 1 option," Edwards said. "Y'all might look at it differently, but I don't."

Edwards, who led the Timberwolves to the Western Conference finals before losing 4-1 to the Mavericks, has not been shy about promoting his strengths throughout his four years of professional play, but has delivered on his words with strong performances, averaging 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists last season.

He is also the youngest on Team USA, but that is not stopping him from believing he will play an active role when the games begin July 26.

"I just go out there and be myself. ... Shoot my shots, play defense. They've got to fit in to play around me. That's how I feel," Edwards said.

Another reason Edwards may feel like he's in good company going into his first Games: It's the first for a lot of other big-name stars. Edwards, Curry, Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Haliburton are all making their Olympics debuts.

Edwards has earned the opportunity to talk with such confidence, and a quasi-arrogant approach.

This past season, he and the Timberwolves officially put themselves back on the map, winning 56 games in the regular season before bowing out in the Western Conference Finals.

As of now, Minnesota has the T-6th best odds to win next year's NBA Finals per DraftKings.

Sources: DraftKings Sportsbook and ESPN.com