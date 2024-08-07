USA Men Win Quarterfinal Over Brazil

PARIS -- If there's one thing Joel Embiid has learned during the Olympics, it's that the French can boo him but no one here can stop him from doing the crotch chop.

The American center's comfort level in dealing with adversity mirrored that of the rest of his teammates Tuesday as Team USA put on a clinic in a 122-87 quarterfinal victory over Brazil.

The U.S. is now two wins from a fifth consecutive gold medal and is set up for another meeting with Serbia in the semifinals on Thursday.

Kevin Durant added 11 points for Team USA, passing legend Lisa Leslie for the most points in American Olympic history.

In 12 devastating minutes of work in the first half, Embiid put in 14 points with seven rebounds. Brazil was helpless in dealing with him as he made 5 of 6 shots, including two 3-pointers. The boos from the fans ebbed, which only seemed to encourage Embiid to ask for more of them.

With Tuesday's 35-point victory, Team USA has won each of its first four games here by at least 15 points, marking the first time a U.S. men's team has done so since the 2008 Redeem Team, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

