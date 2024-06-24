South Dakota Pole Vaulter Returns To Summer Olympics

Silver Olympic medalist Chris Nilsen is set to return to the summer games at the 2024 Paris Olympics representing the United States and the University of South Dakota.

The four-time world state medalist was one of three men to clear 19-3 (5.87m) in the competition and secure his ticket to Paris, according to USD. Joining Nilsen are Sam Kendricks and Jacob Wooten.

Nilsen won the Silver medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, a bronze from the 2022 World Indoor Championships, a silver from the 2022 World Championships, and a bronze from the 2023 World Championships. He owns a personal best of 19-10 ¼ (6.05m) from the 2022 season.

Nilsen was a three-time NCAA Champion for the Coyotes. He was a seven-time All-American, taking at least bronze at each NCAA Championship held during his collegiate career. He owns South Dakota's indoor and outdoor pole vault records.