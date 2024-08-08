U.S. Women’s Hoops Crushes Nigeria Reaches Olympic Semis

PARIS -- A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart have proved to be a devastating combination for the Team USA women, to the point where there is a case developing that they could share the Olympics Most Valuable Player award.

But a new duo emerging, though not a surprising one, has proved to be a big boost as the Americans work toward another gold medal in basketball.

Las Vegas Aces teammates Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young have stepped up to be difference-makers in France, and they played key roles in Team USA's 88-74 victory over Nigeria in the quarterfinals.

The win marked the team's 59th consecutive Olympic victory, and it sets up a semifinal matchup against Australia -- which won on Wednesday over Serbia -- on Friday at 2:00 PM CT.

Coach Cheryl Reeve moved Young into the starting lineup in place of veteran Diana Taurasi against Nigeria, a team known for playing high-pressure full-court defense that challenges opposing guards.

"She's playing the way we want to play both ends of the floor," Reeve said of Young. "And it's time to get to that space where we understand that if we don't win, we go home."

Young scored 15 points and helped carry the U.S. offense early in the game as the Americans got off to a bit of a sluggish start by their standards.

Nigeria was behind by just four points midway through the second quarter. That's when Reeve went to Plum, who was the 12th and final player to enter the game for the Americans. Plum instantly changed the game with her passing and speed on the offensive end, dishing out three quick assists and nailing a 3-pointer.

Wilson put in 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting with 11 rebounds and two blocks. Stewart had 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting with five rebounds and three assists.

Brittney Griner came off the bench to score 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting.

