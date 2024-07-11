Sioux Falls Skyforce Alum Drains 3 in Team USA Olympic Exhibition

The Sioux Falls Skyforce have a deep basketball history, and now they've got a cool connection to the 2024 Olympic squad for Team USA.

On Wednesday Night, Team USA took on Team Canada in an exhibition ahead of the Paris games that start later this Month.

Team USA won the defense-centered contest by the final of 86-72, and one former Sioux Falls Skyforce player made a big 3 late in the contest.

Micah Potter, who began his college career at Ohio State before finishing strong at Wisconsin, swished a late three to give Team USA an 84-68 advantage.

Here's the video evidence:

Potter made the shot despite the fact that he and others that played last night aren't officially on the Team USA roster:

Both Potter and former Badger great Nigel Hayes-Davis are traveling with the USA Basketball Men’s National Team as it prepares for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. The two Wisconsin products are on the USA Select Team, a collection of current and former college basketball players who serve as the national team’s de-facto practice squad.

Potter played for the Sioux Falls Skyforce during the 2021-22 season, and has most recently spent time with the Salt Lake City Stars within the Utah Jazz organization.

Canada v United States Getty Images loading...

During his time in Sioux Falls, Potter averaged better than 14 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Team USA has four more showcases in the coming weeks before they play their first Olympic contest against Serbia on July 28th. For the complete schedule, visit the link below.

Sources: Badger_szn on Twitter, Yahoo Sports, and USA Basketball - Schedule