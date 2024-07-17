Sioux Falls Skyforce Announce New Head Coach

Kasib Powell has guided the Sioux Falls Skyforce as the Head Coach since the 2021 season, and he's now set to join the Miami Heat.

With said change within the organization, the vacancy here in Sioux Falls didn't last long.

The Miami Heat made several big announcements yesterday, and here are the details:

The Miami Heat have announced they promoted player development coach Dan Bisaccio to a new role in the organization as the coach of the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the G League affiliate.

Former Skyforce head coach Kasib Powell will move to Miami to serve as Bisaccio's replacement in player development.

It's a big move for both Coaches, as we'll have a new face to get to know well here in Sioux Falls.

Powell posted back-to-back playoff appearances over the past two seasons here in Sioux Falls and assisted the team in getting a multitude of players to the next level. Overall, Powell's tenure with the Skyforce comes to a close with a mark of 56-45.

Here's a little bit more on the new leading man for the Skyforce:

Bisaccio was doubling as the summer league coach for the Heat this offseason. The team is 4-1 under his direction. He has been with the Heat organization for 10 years.

The Sioux Falls Skyforce are in the midst of the offseason, but are gearing up for another fun season that will begin around early November.

Source: Miami Heat on SI.com

