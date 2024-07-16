Minnesota Vikings Announce Next 2024 Ring of Honor Inductee

There are plenty of deserving candidates for the Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor, and the list of inductees is getting longer in the near future.

Bobby Bryant, who played for the Vikings from 1968-1980, will be inducted into the franchise's ring of honor during the 2024 season.

Here's the official announcement from the team on Twitter:

Bryant was a standout in the defensive backfield for the Vikings, recording 51 career interceptions.

Bryant was a 2-time Pro Bowler who paired with the legendary Paul Krause for the majority of his career.

Bryant will be the 28th all-time inductee into the Vikings Ring of Honor, and the first ever Cornerback.

Fans will be excited to know that they won't have to wait long to see Bryant inducted, as the plans are to have the ceremony during the Week 3 game against the Houston Texans this Fall.

Here's the full article from Vikings.com.

Sources: Pro Football Reference (Stats), Vikings.com and Minnesota Vikings on Twitter