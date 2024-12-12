Former Minnesota Star Butler Linked to Suns, Mavs, Warriors

The Phoenix Suns are among the teams that Jimmy Butler's agent has indicated in NBA circles that the six-time All-Star is open to as a destination as the Miami Heat listen to trade offers, league sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

As reported in the Inside Pass on Tuesday, the Heat are open to dealing Butler if the trade proposal is right, according to league sources, and Butler's agent, Bernie Lee, expressed in league circles that he was open to the Dallas MavericksHouston RocketsGolden State Warriors and Suns.

Butler was believed to prefer a win-now contender. He said Wednesday that he doesn't mind his name being in the rumor mill.

"I actually like it," Butler said. "It's good to be talked about. I don't think there's such a thing as bad publicity -- to a point."

Butler, 35, is averaging 19 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists this season. He is one of the NBA's elite competitors and a perennial postseason performer. His teams have made the playoffs in 12 of his first 13 seasons, including the five previous seasons in Miami, where he has led the Heat to two NBA Finals berths and one additional Eastern Conference finals appearance.

Butler has $49 million on his contract with the Heat for this season and a $52 million player option for 2025-26 after the two sides failed to reach an extension last summer.

