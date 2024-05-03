Iowa Rampage Discontinue Operations Amid AFL Turmoil

It has been an UGLY start to the season for the Arena Football League.

So ugly that teams have started to fold, and the league's future is in big time jeopardy.

The Iowa Rampage shuttered their franchise on Wednesday, ending a very short tenure in the league, and as a pro football team.

The Rampage just began the 2024 AFL season, and even won their first game over the Rapid City Marshals 58-28 on the road. The Council Bluffs, Iowa based operation will come to a close (for now).

Per ProFootballTalk:

In a Thursday press release, team owners blasted the AFL and Commissioner Lee Hutton for broken promises. Issues cited include delayed delivery of football, jerseys, and camp gear, NFL Network backing out of televising games, Hutton’s failure to conduct weekly calls to address open issues. “Lee Hutton and his team have destroyed not only the revival of the AFL, but they have destroyed the hopes of players all over the US,” Rampage owners Trevor Burdett and Mike Taliaferro said in the press release.

It's a very bad look for the league in what has been an extraordinarily challenging beginning to the season.

The article notes that the league is now down to just 15 teams for the remainder of the season.

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports, Awful Announcing on MSN and Iowa Rampage Wikipedia