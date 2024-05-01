Oddsmakers Gush Over Minnesota’s McCarthy and Turner

The NFL Draft and undrafted free agency just concluded over the weekend, and we're already thinking about the playing future of the stars that made the jump to the league.

The Minnesota Vikings have their new signal caller, drafting Michigan QB JJ McCarthy at #10 overall.

McCarthy may or may not see the field early this season, but judging by his Rookie of the Year odds, it may be sooner than later.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, McCarthy is highly thought of heading into the 2024 season and has the fourth-best odds among all offensive rookies.

Here's the top 20:

It's not overly surprising, but it is telling that McCarthy would be so high. It might have more to do with the situation he landed in with Minnesota, as if he does play, he will be surrounded by elite talent.

The Minnesota Vikings also spent pick #17 overall on Alabama pass rusher Dallas Turner. Vegas also likes Turner's odds to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year. In fact, the oddsmakers LOVE Turner.

Here are the DROY odds:

