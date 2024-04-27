SDSU Mason McCormick Drafted By Pittsburgh Steelers

DETROIT — South Dakota State offensive lineman Mason McCormick was selected in the fourth round of the National Football League Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday afternoon.

McCormick was the 19th pick of the fourth round and the 119th overall selection. He became the 34th Jackrabbit to be taken in the NFL Draft and the sixth in the last seven seasons. He is the first SDSU offensive lineman to be drafted since Adam Timmerman was a seventh-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 1995.

A native of Sioux Falls, McCormick started 57 consecutive games for the Jackrabbits from 2019-23 and was a consensus All-America selection his final two seasons as South Dakota State claimed back-to-back Football Championship Subdivision national titles. He later was selected to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Resent Jackrabbit Draft History

2024: Mason McCormick, offensive lineman, Pittsburgh (4)

2023: Tucker Kraft, tight end, Green Bay (3)

2022: Chris Oladokun, quarterback, Pittsburgh (7)

2022: Pierre Strong, Jr., running back, New England (4)

2019: Jordan Brown, cornerback, Cincinnati (7)

2018: Dallas Goedert, tight end, Philadelphia (2)

