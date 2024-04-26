Green Bay Packers Draft Tackle Jordan Morgan in Round One

It looks like Jordan will be protecting Jordan in Green Bay for a long time, at least that's the plan.

The Green Bay Packers surely kept their fans in suspense last night as several top draft targets fell into their lap, but they never panicked, and landed a draft pick that fits their biggest need.

David Bakhtiari was released this offseason, and while Rasheed Walker was a nice surprise at left tackle last season, the Packers have now bolstered that spot with the drafting of Arizona Tackle Jordan Morgan.

It's not a juicy pick; offensive lineman never are.

The toughest part to swallow about last night's selection is that fan favorite and area standout Cooper DeJean was still on the board at #25.

The good news for the Packers is that the other teams with first-round selections also passed on DeJean, and he remains available ahead of tonight's second round.

Let's take a look at Jordan Morgan and what he brings to Green Bay as the new potential starter at left or right tackle:

Jordan Morgan - OT - Arizona Wildcats - Senior - Marana, Arizona

Measurables - 6'5, 311 pounds - 32 7/8" arm length, 10 7/8" hand size

Experience:

2019: Played in six games with two starts at LT as a true freshman.

2020: Began his sophomore year with two starts on the blind side, as well, but missed the team's final three games of the shortened season due to injury.

2021: Started the final 11 games at LT, even though he played through a high-ankle sprain suffered in fall camp.

2022: Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 Conference. Started the first 10 games at LT before missing the final two contests with a torn ACL.

2023: First-team All-Pac-12 Conference. Started 12 games at LT.

Morgan is a bit of a project, but most everywhere you look he's listed as a project that could easily turn into a long-term starter at left tackle. It's a premium position, and one that is a must to protect Jordan Love in the long-term.

Here's Morgan's athletic profile:

The Packers are known for uncovering gems along the offensive line and have had mixed results in the first-round in recent memory. Bryan Bulaga was a hit, while Derek Sherrod was a miss. As with every pick last night and into tonight in the draft, we'll just have to wait and see!

The 2nd and 3rd rounds of the NFL Draft begin tonight at 5:00 with coverage on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO. The Green Bay Packers have 4 total picks tonight, #41 and 58 in Round 2 and #88 and 91 in Round 3.

