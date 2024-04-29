South Dakota CB Harden Drafted, Others Signed Post-NFL Draft
The NFL Draft came and went in the blink of an eye over the weekend.
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits had a pair of standouts drafted over the weekend, and the USD Coyotes had their first player drafted since 2014.
Myles Harden, who was an All-American this past season for the Coyotes, was a 7th round selection of the Cleveland Browns.
In total, Harden is the 17th USD Coyote to be drafted into the league in Coyote football history. He was pick #227 overall.
Harden was the only Yote drafted, but that doesn't mean he's the only one with a shot in the NFL.
Several other USD Coyotes have earned a chance to test their skills at the next level. Here's those players we know about and where they'll aim to catch on:
LB Stephen Hillis - Rookie Minicamp Tryout - Buffalo Bills
LB Brock Mogensen - Undrafted Free Agent - Dallas Cowboys
G Isaac Erbes - Rookie Minicamp Tryout - Tennessee Titans
DE Brendan Webb - Rookie Minicamp Tryout - San Francisco 49ers
Here's the draft history for USD Coyote football, now including Myles Harden:
South Dakota All-Time NFL Draft Selections
Year Round No. Player Pos. Team
1950 21 269 Howard Blumhardt RB Chicago Cardinals
1954 14 160 Ordell Braase DL Baltimore Colts
1957 25 299 Carl Johnson RB Detroit Lions
1958 10 117 Ray Schamber DE Baltimore Colts
1958 14 158 Harry Hauffe OT Green Bay Packers
1970 3 63 John Kohler OL Denver Broncos
1972 9 213 Gene Macken OT St. Louis Cardinals
1974 10 258 Johnny Vann DB Washington Redskins
1979 12 318 Bill Moats DB Green Bay Packers
1980 10 272 Ben Long LB Miami Dolphins
1982 10 258 Craig Austin LB Seattle Seahawks
1986 9 232 Mike Slaton DB Minnesota Vikings
1986 11 300 Chul Schwanke RB Los Angeles Rams
1990 10 252 Dave Elle TE Phoenix Cardinals
2012 6 193 Tom Compton OL Washington Redskins
2014 7 255 Tyler Starr LB Atlanta Falcons
2024 7 227 Myles Harden DB Cleveland Browns
Sources: GoYotes.com and South Dakota Football on Twitter
