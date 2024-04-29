South Dakota CB Harden Drafted, Others Signed Post-NFL Draft

The NFL Draft came and went in the blink of an eye over the weekend.

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits had a pair of standouts drafted over the weekend, and the USD Coyotes had their first player drafted since 2014.

Myles Harden, who was an All-American this past season for the Coyotes, was a 7th round selection of the Cleveland Browns.

In total, Harden is the 17th USD Coyote to be drafted into the league in Coyote football history. He was pick #227 overall.

Harden was the only Yote drafted, but that doesn't mean he's the only one with a shot in the NFL.

Several other USD Coyotes have earned a chance to test their skills at the next level. Here's those players we know about and where they'll aim to catch on:

LB Stephen Hillis - Rookie Minicamp Tryout - Buffalo Bills

LB Brock Mogensen - Undrafted Free Agent - Dallas Cowboys

G Isaac Erbes - Rookie Minicamp Tryout - Tennessee Titans

DE Brendan Webb - Rookie Minicamp Tryout - San Francisco 49ers

Here's the draft history for USD Coyote football, now including Myles Harden:

South Dakota All-Time NFL Draft Selections

Year Round No. Player Pos. Team

1950 21 269 Howard Blumhardt RB Chicago Cardinals

1954 14 160 Ordell Braase DL Baltimore Colts

1957 25 299 Carl Johnson RB Detroit Lions

1958 10 117 Ray Schamber DE Baltimore Colts

1958 14 158 Harry Hauffe OT Green Bay Packers

1970 3 63 John Kohler OL Denver Broncos

1972 9 213 Gene Macken OT St. Louis Cardinals

1974 10 258 Johnny Vann DB Washington Redskins

1979 12 318 Bill Moats DB Green Bay Packers

1980 10 272 Ben Long LB Miami Dolphins

1982 10 258 Craig Austin LB Seattle Seahawks

1986 9 232 Mike Slaton DB Minnesota Vikings

1986 11 300 Chul Schwanke RB Los Angeles Rams

1990 10 252 Dave Elle TE Phoenix Cardinals

2012 6 193 Tom Compton OL Washington Redskins

2014 7 255 Tyler Starr LB Atlanta Falcons

2024 7 227 Myles Harden DB Cleveland Browns

Sources: GoYotes.com and South Dakota Football on Twitter