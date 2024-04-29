South Dakota CB Harden Drafted, Others Signed Post-NFL Draft

The NFL Draft came and went in the blink of an eye over the weekend.

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits had a pair of standouts drafted over the weekend, and the USD Coyotes had their first player drafted since 2014.

Myles Harden, who was an All-American this past season for the Coyotes, was a 7th round selection of the Cleveland Browns.

In total, Harden is the 17th USD Coyote to be drafted into the league in Coyote football history. He was pick #227 overall.

Harden was the only Yote drafted, but that doesn't mean he's the only one with a shot in the NFL.

Several other USD Coyotes have earned a chance to test their skills at the next level. Here's those players we know about and where they'll aim to catch on:

LB Stephen Hillis - Rookie Minicamp Tryout - Buffalo Bills

LB Brock Mogensen - Undrafted Free Agent - Dallas Cowboys

G Isaac Erbes - Rookie Minicamp Tryout - Tennessee Titans

DE Brendan Webb - Rookie Minicamp Tryout - San Francisco 49ers

Here's the draft history for USD Coyote football, now including Myles Harden:

South Dakota All-Time NFL Draft Selections
Year    Round No.      Player                                     Pos.     Team
1950     21        269       Howard Blumhardt                    RB        Chicago Cardinals
1954     14        160       Ordell Braase                            DL        Baltimore Colts
1957     25        299       Carl Johnson                             RB        Detroit Lions
1958     10        117       Ray Schamber                           DE        Baltimore Colts
1958     14        158       Harry Hauffe                             OT        Green Bay Packers
1970     3          63        John Kohler                               OL        Denver Broncos
1972     9          213       Gene Macken                            OT        St. Louis Cardinals
1974     10        258       Johnny Vann                             DB        Washington Redskins
1979     12        318       Bill Moats                                  DB        Green Bay Packers
1980     10        272       Ben Long                                  LB        Miami Dolphins
1982     10        258       Craig Austin                              LB        Seattle Seahawks
1986     9          232       Mike Slaton                               DB        Minnesota Vikings
1986     11        300       Chul Schwanke                          RB        Los Angeles Rams
1990     10        252       Dave Elle                                  TE        Phoenix Cardinals
2012     6          193       Tom Compton                           OL        Washington Redskins
2014     7          255       Tyler Starr                                LB        Atlanta Falcons
2024     7          227       Myles Harden                            DB        Cleveland Browns
Sources: GoYotes.com and South Dakota Football on Twitter

