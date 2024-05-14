Sioux Falls High School Graduation Ceremonies Times/Locations

The weekend of pomp and circumstance is approaching in South Dakota. The Sioux Falls High School graduations ceremonies will take place this weekend, Sunday May 19.

The Class of 2024 will be presented by Lincoln High School, Jefferson High School, Roosevelt High School, and Washington High School all from the Sioux Falls Arena.

Below are the details and YouTube channels for live streaming.

Lincoln High School 11:00 AM

Jefferson High School, 1:45 PM

Roosevelt High School, 4:30 PM

Washington High School, 7:15 PM

Don't miss out on the other Sioux Falls commencement ceremonies:

Sioux Falls Christian - Sioux Falls Christian High School Friday, May 17

Bishop O'Gorman - Saturday, May 18

Augustana University - Kirkeby-Over Stadium Saturday, May 18

University of Sioux Falls - Sioux Falls Convention Center Saturday, May 18

