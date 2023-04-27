Sioux Falls Graduation 2023 – Live Stream, Times, and Locations

The modern marvel that is YouTube never ceases to amaze me. Sure, there's plenty of garbage there, but you can also find some gems.









Before it was the Pavilion, the corner of Main Avenue and 11th Street in Sioux Falls was home to many of the city's schools for most of the 20th century.





Built on the site of the former Central School, WHS's first class of 328 students started in 1908. It was the only high school in Sioux Falls until Lincoln High was completed in 1965.





The class of 1992 was the last class of Sioux Falls to graduate from the old Washington High. That fall the new WHS , constructed on N. Sycamore Ave on the east side of the city, took over the name and educational mission.





Check out the shots below for a flashback to 1992.