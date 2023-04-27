Sioux Falls Graduation 2023 – Live Stream, Times, and Locations
Graduation! It's a special time for both the student who has worked hard and the parents who've supported them. The pomp and circumstance are about to begin as the Sioux Falls class of 2023 gets ready to graduate. Here's where, when, and how to watch:
Sioux Falls High School Commencement Dates and Locations 2023:
Sioux Falls public schools graduations are Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Arena:
- Jefferson High School - May 21, 11:00 AM
- Roosevelt High School - May 21, 1:45 PM
- Washington High School - May 21, 4:30 PM
- Lincoln High School - May 21, 7:15 PM
Live Streams for Sioux Falls School District Graduation Ceremonies:
More Sioux Falls Commencement Dates and Locations 2023:
- Sioux Falls Christian - May 19, 2023, Sioux Falls Christian High School
- O'Gorman High School - May 20, 2023, Sioux Falls Arena
- University of Sioux Falls - May 21, 2023, Sioux Falls Convention Center
- Augustana University - May 20, 2023, Kirkeby-Over Stadium
