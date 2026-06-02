Larry Fitzgerald Sr. was a cornerstone member of the Minnesota sports writing and broadcasting community for more than 40 years.

Fitzgerald Sr. passed away on Monday at the age of 71.

Per ESPN.com:

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TEMPE, Ariz. -- Larry Fitzgerald Sr., the longtime Minnesota sportswriter and father of Hall of Fame wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald Jr., died Monday, according to his family. He was 71.

Larry Fitzgerald Jr.'s younger brother, Marcus, wrote in a social media post, "It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our father, Larry Fitzgerald Sr. A devoted father, husband, grandfather, and a true pioneer in the Minnesota broadcasting community, he spent his life pouring into the people and the city he loved so much.

"He left us peacefully this afternoon, surrounded by his family and the people who loved him most."

Larry Fitzgerald Jr. said that his father "was a man of strength, love and encouragement. He opened countless doors for me and my brother. He believed in us and pushed us to pursue every opportunity with conviction, he was the rock of our family.

"He taught us that perseverance, hard work, and unwavering commitment are the foundations of a meaningful life and personal success. I will carry his love, words, and wisdom with me always."

Fitzgerald Sr. was a staple in the Minnesota sports scene for almost 50 years, starting his career in radio in Minneapolis in 1978. He was also the sports editor and a columnist for the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder for more than 45 years.

A Chicago native, Fitzgerald Sr. played college football at Indiana State, Indian Hills Community College in Iowa and Prairie View College (now Prairie View A&M University) in Texas.

He was also a regular presence in press boxes at whichever stadium his son was playing throughout his NFL career.

"The Vikings organization is saddened by the passing of Larry Fitzgerald Sr., a distinguished journalist and trusted voice in Minnesota sports for nearly 50 years," the team said in a statement. "Larry built relationships with players, coaches and staff members for each of the local teams and was recognized across the NFL, covering dozens of Super Bowls and other major events.

"Beyond his reputation in the media, Larry was a dedicated father and a community leader who cared deeply about the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. Our hearts are with Larry Jr., Marcus and the entire Fitzgerald family, as well as Larry's friends and colleagues as they mourn his loss."

Source: ESPN