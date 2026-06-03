Iowa Hawkeye WBB to Play in Sioux City November 15th
The Iowa Hawkeye Women's Basketball team is working closer to announcing its full 2026-27 schedule, and on it is a neutral site contest that hits pretty close to home.
Sioux City will play host to a neutral site game between the Hawkeyes and Vanderbilt in the early portion of the 2026-27 season.
Per Hawkeye Sports:
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa women’s basketball team will face Vanderbilt in a neutral site contest in Sioux City, Iowa next season.
Tipoff is set for Sunday, Nov. 15 inside the Tyson Events Center at 3 p.m. (CT).
Tickets go on sale, Friday, June 5 at 10 a.m. (CT) at TicketMaster, TysonCenter.com, or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.
Television designation will be announced at a later date.
Just a few short years ago, the Iowa Women played here in Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in an early season win over Kansas.
Now, they make a return to the area down the road in Sioux City for a November 15th date with the Commodores.
For further details including ticketing, find the TysonCenter site here.
Sources: Tyson Events Center and Iowa Hawkeyes Athletics - Official Athletics Website
The Top 10 Rushers in Iowa Hawkeye Football History
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien
Ten Iowa State Cyclone Alumni in the NFL
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien