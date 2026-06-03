The Iowa Hawkeye Women's Basketball team is working closer to announcing its full 2026-27 schedule, and on it is a neutral site contest that hits pretty close to home.

Sioux City will play host to a neutral site game between the Hawkeyes and Vanderbilt in the early portion of the 2026-27 season.

Per Hawkeye Sports:

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IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa women’s basketball team will face Vanderbilt in a neutral site contest in Sioux City, Iowa next season.

Tipoff is set for Sunday, Nov. 15 inside the Tyson Events Center at 3 p.m. (CT).

Tickets go on sale, Friday, June 5 at 10 a.m. (CT) at TicketMaster, TysonCenter.com, or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.

Television designation will be announced at a later date.

Just a few short years ago, the Iowa Women played here in Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon in an early season win over Kansas.

Now, they make a return to the area down the road in Sioux City for a November 15th date with the Commodores.

For further details including ticketing, find the TysonCenter site here.

Sources: Tyson Events Center and Iowa Hawkeyes Athletics - Official Athletics Website

The Top 10 Rushers in Iowa Hawkeye Football History Gallery Credit: Bert Remien