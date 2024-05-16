Sioux Falls! Meet New USD WBB Coach Eighmey on Wed. 5/22!

The University of South Dakota Women's Basketball program recently named Carrie Eighmey as the team's new Head Coach following the departure of Kayla Karius after two seasons.

We had the opportunity to talk to Coach Eighmey on Overtime with Bert Remien just last week, but you can meet her in person here in Sioux Falls next week!

The USD Coyotes are hitting the road state-wide for a series of meet and greet events, where Coach Eighmey will be the featured guest.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Coach Eighmey will be in Sioux Falls to meet area Yote fans and supporters. Per Go Yotes:

The 12th head coach in Coyote women's basketball history, Carrie Eighmey, will be introduced at a series of meet & greets in cities across the state of South Dakota next week. Eighmey will make appearances in Yankton, Sioux Falls, Huron, and Rapid City from May 22-23. All meet & greets are open to the general public. Sioux Falls | Add to Calendar

When: May 22 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Where: Pizza Ranch (2717 West 41st St.)

Details: Held at the site of our monthly "Lunch with the U" in Sioux Falls. Come have an early dinner with Coyote fans and hear from our new women's basketball coach Carrie Eighmey. Eighmey will address attendees at approximately 4:15 p.m.

Other meet and greets on the schedule next week include Yankton, Rapid City, and Huron.

Don't miss out on this great opportunity to meet the new face of Coyote Women's Basketball in person.

Eighmey has had a storied coaching career thus far and joins the Yotes after one season at the University of Idaho. She is a Nebraska native with stops thus far in her Head Coaching career at Hastings College, Nebraska-Kearney, and Idaho.

Source: GoYotes