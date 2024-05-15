Sioux Falls to Host ATP Men’s Tennis in October for First Time

This has been a huge week for marquee events making known that they're soon coming to Sioux Falls.

On Monday, we learned that US Curling Team Trials would be coming to the Denny Sanford Premier Center in November of 2025, and now we've got another big first for the Sioux Empire sports scene.

Today, Sanford Sports announced that the ATP World Tennis Tour would be playing a tournament right here in Sioux Falls at Huether Family Match Pointe:

Get our free mobile app

The ATP professional men’s tennis tour is coming to South Dakota for the first time October 20-27 when Huether Family Match Pointe on the Sanford Sports Complex hosts the MarketBeat Open presented by USTA Northern. The MarketBeat Open, an ATP 75 event, will bring some of the best players in the world to Sioux Falls this fall for a tournament that has added importance on the ATP Tour calendar. The USTA Pro Circuit is using a four-tournament swing this fall after which the American with the highest ranking point total will earn the United States’ wild card into the 2025 Australian Open main draw which has tournament organizers anticipating a strong field. The MarketBeat Open will be tournament 1 of 4 for the Australian Open wild card.

It's a big get for Sioux Falls as this Fall, we will see the first ever Pro Tennis tournament right here in our neck of the woods.

There are all sorts of fun details that are out and that will emerge in due time, but here's a quick look at the format:

The MarketBeat Open will have a 32 player singles draw as well as a 16-team doubles draw. There will also be a 16 player singles qualifying tournament at the beginning of the week from which 4 players will earn main draw qualifier spots.

This is just another gigantic opportunity to put our great city on the map and prove that Sioux Falls can and will be a destination for pro sports, Olympic events, tournaments, and more now, and in the near future.

For more information and to view the full release, check out SanfordHealth.org.

Source: Sanford Health