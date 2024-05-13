Sioux Falls to Host 2025 US Olympic Curling Team Trials

It's another big first for the Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, and South Dakota.

Our city and state have never hosted an Olympic event before, but that will soon change.

From November 7th through the 16th of 2025, Sioux Falls and the Premier Center will play host to the 2025 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for both Men and Women. The event will also include the U.S. Paralympic Team trials for Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Curling.

It's going to be a collection of the best curling talent that our country has to offer all competing for the right to represent team USA in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Per the Sioux Falls Sports Authority:

The Trials will feature practice rounds, round-robin play, and a final playoff. The winners will represent Team USA at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games. “The people of Sioux Falls have a proven track record of turning out for major sporting events and entertainment, and we’re thrilled to bring an Olympic Trials here,” noted Thomas Lee, President of the Sioux Falls Sports Authority. “We know people will love the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, but we also can’t wait to show visitors from around the country everything else our city has to offer.”

It's a huge get for Sioux Falls as our city continues to land marquee sporting events at all times of year.

The Sioux Falls Sports Authority has recently brought NCAA Regional Hockey to the Sioux Empire, and USA Curling is just the latest in a long line of hits that keep coming.

It's a big opportunity for growth and engagement with curling fans new and old in our region and will only help grow the sport in our area.

The press release notes that ticketing information will be announced at a later date but be sure to mark your calendars for November of 2025 for a first-ever look at Team USA Olympians here in Sioux Falls!

