Top Iowa NFL Draft Prospect Won’t Test at Upcoming Combine
The NFL Combine is next week, and one of the top players from the state of Iowa and the country in general unfortunately won't be putting his talents on full display.
Cooper DeJean is one of the most electrifying players in the country when healthy, but he continues to recover from a recent knee injury.
DeJean is aiming to be and projected to be a first-round selection in April's NFL Draft, but he won't be able to improve said stock much at next week's NFL combine in Indianapolis.
Per ProFootballTalk:
Per Dane Brugler of TheAthletic.com, Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean will not test next week after suffering a leg injury during a practice late in the 2023 season. Brugler adds that DeJean plans to work out for teams closer to the draft in late April.
DeJean, who is an Iowa native that starred at OABCIG High School in Ida Grove, was a standout in Iowa City for longtime Coach Kirk Ferentz.
This past season, DeJean was on his way to an All-American caliber season before suffering a season-ending knee injury in practice. DeJean was named an All-American at the conclusion of the season and played both defensive back and contributed on special teams.
DeJean was a 2-time All-Big Ten selection during his time in Iowa City, and will now aim to perform drills and demonstrate his athleticism for scouts and front office personnel at Iowa's pro day later on this Spring.
Source: NBC Sports - Pro Football Talk
Iowa Born Sports Stars
Gallery Credit: Johnny Marks
13 Famous Iowans
NFL Franchises With One Super Bowl Championship
Gallery Credit: Scott Prather