How Many Times Have Minnesota Vikings Drafted a QB in Round One?

The NFL Draft begins tomorrow from Detroit and runs through Saturday evening.

Round one tomorrow night presents a historic and exciting opportunity for the Minnesota Vikings.

Not only did the team recently trade to acquire a second first-round pick (they own #11 and #23 overall), but they are likely to take a Quarterback at some point on Thursday night.

Surprisingly, taking a Quarterback in the first-round is a rare occurrence in Vikings history.

In fact, dating back to the team's first draft in 1961, it's only happened three times.

Read no further and see if you can remember what QBs the Vikings may have taken in the first round.

Okay, I'll give you the answers. The good news is, all three of these players had their big moments as Vikings. The bad news is, just like the team, none of their careers resulted in bringing a Lombardi Trophy to the Twin Cities.

1977 - Tommy Kramer - 27th Overall - Rice

1999 - Daunte Culpepper - 11th Overall - Central Florida

2014 - Teddy Bridgewater - 32nd Overall - Louisville

There are certainly a lot of options this year in the first-round as far as signal callers go. There are likely to be 5 or 6 QBs taken in the first-round, including likely top pick Caleb Williams, who is looking like a future Chicago Bear.

It appears as though Vegas is sold on the Vikings landing a Quarterback with their first selection, whether it be at #11, #23, or a trade up the board:

