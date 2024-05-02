Former Minnesota Gophers QB Named Starter at New School

Transfers are a dime a dozen these days, but it's always great when one works out for both the new school and the player looking for a new opportunity.

Athan Kaliakmanis had several bright spots during his time in the Twin Cities as the starting Quarterback for PJ Fleck and the Gophers, and he recently transfered to Rutgers.

It didn't take long for him to make a big impression in Piscataway either, as ESPN.com reports that Kaliakmanis has already been named the starter for the 2024 season:

There's a changing of the guard at quarterback at Rutgers, as transfer Athan Kaliakmanis has been named the starter after his performance this spring, sources told ESPN. That will leave Kaliakmanis leading a Rutgers team next season that returns 15 starters and has stirred some quiet optimism in the Big Ten coming off a 7-6 season.

During his time in Minneapolis, Kaliakmanis guided the Gophers to an 8-9 record in the 17 games he started.

Over the three seasons he spent at Minnesota, the Antioch, Illinois native threw for 2,784 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also added 234 rushing yards and 3 scores on the ground.

Rutgers and Minnesota do indeed face off this season, a game scheduled for November 9th in Piscataway with a TBD start time.

Sources: ESPN.com and Sports Reference (Stats)

