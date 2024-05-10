Missouri State Bears Departing MVFC for FBS Conference

Of all of the FCS programs that have been rumored to make the jump up from FCS to FBS College Football, Missouri State wasn't exactly at the top of my 'most likely' list.

On Friday, the school made the announcement that they soon intend to depart the Missouri Valley Conference and make the jump to the next level in all sports and join Conference USA.

The Bears are certainly a regional fit with the conference, that also has member institutions in nearby Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas, and other nearby states.

Per the release at MissouriStateBears.com: The announcement will officially place Missouri State University in the NCAA's exclusive Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) for the first time. The Bears will compete in CUSA in the sports of football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, women's soccer, women's cross country, men's and women's golf, women's tennis, women's track and field, and beach volleyball. Missouri State will retain its membership in the Missouri Valley Conference for the 2024-25 season.

It's a big move for the Bears programs, and perhaps a sign that times continue to change in college athletics, even here close to home.

What's next for the MVFC? We'll just have to wait and see. As of the 2025 season, the conference will comprise of 10 teams following the soon-to-be departed Bears.

Source: Missouri State Bears