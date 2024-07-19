Listen to Sioux Falls Legend Kalen DeBoer’s Interview on Overtime!

We've been all over the map thus far this offseason in previewing the upcoming high school, college, and pro football seasons.

For most college football programs, the very end of August marks the start of the season, and it's no different for one of the most iconic and historic football programs in the country, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

In an offseason of change in Tuscaloosa, longtime Head Coach Nick Saban retired, and South Dakota native Kalen DeBoer was lured away from Washington to be his replacement.

The Milbank native and USF player and coaching legend was gracious enough to join us on the air on Friday as part of Overtime with Bert Remien.

Here's the entirety of the interview:

It was a fun and wide-ranging conversation as the Coach was nice enough to carve some time out of what is sure a very busy schedule.

Alabama opens up with two home contests against Western Kentucky (8/31) and South Florida (9/7) before taking on the Wisconsin Badgers the following week in Madison. Following a Week 4 BYE, the Tide open up SEC play with a home date against the Georgia Bulldogs on September 28th.

Overtime with Bert Remien airs weekdays from 11am-1pm on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO. Podcasts links are available wherever you get your podcasts, or via the free ESPN Sioux Falls app!