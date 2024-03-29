ESPN’s Matt Miller Dishes on McCormick, Harden NFL Draft Stock

The 2024 NFL Draft is now less than one month away. The Draft will take place in Detroit this year, and will run from Thursday, April 25th through Saturday, April 27th.

South Dakota State has sent a good number of players to the NFL lately, and the Jacks as well as the rival South Dakota Coyotes could be in line to add to those numbers this year.

SDSU has the likes of Offensive Linemen Mason McCormick and Garret Greenfield, as well as running back Isaiah Davis in the mix this year among others, while USD's player most likely to be taken early is Cornerback Myles Harden (pictured below).

Joining Bert Remien on Overtime with Bert Remien on Friday, ESPN NFL Draft Analyst and Insider Matt Miller offered up his thoughts on the draft value of some of the local players:

It's great news for the draft hopefuls from Brookings and Vermillion. It won't be long before we see if the analysis meets the reality in Detroit in late April.

But for now, count me in on Miller's stock of the SDSU Jackrabbits and USD Coyotes gearing up for the NFL Draft.

