South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa Prospects Invited to NFL Combine

The NFL Combine is quickly approaching. It's the biggest stage held annually for NFL prospects to show their stuff to hundreds of scouts and talent evaluators both in person and on film.

Each and every year, draft stock is build up or brought down based on performances at the combine, shrine games, and pro days.

This year's NFL combine, which will once again be held in Indianapolis, will take place February 26th through March 4th.

There are a ton of local and regional prospects that have gotten invites, including a total of four who played college ball right here in South Dakota:

Running backs - Isaiah Davis - South Dakota State, Cody Schrader - Missouri

Wide Receivers - Ryan Flournoy - Southeast Missouri State, Xavier Weaver - Colorado

Tight Ends - Erick All - Iowa, Dallin Holker - Colorado State, Ben Sinnot - Kansas State, Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota

Offensive Linemen - Mason McCormick - South Dakota State, Garret Greenfield - South Dakota State, Cooper Beebe - Kansas State, Frank Crum - Wyoming, Javon Foster - Missouri, KT Leveston Jr. - Kansas State, Dominick Puni - Kansas, Jalen Sundell - North Dakota State

Defensive Linemen - Austin Booker - Kansas, Mohamed Kamara - Colorado State, Logan Lee - Iowa, Darius Robinson - Missouri

Linebackers - Khalid Duke - Kansas State, Easton Gibbs - Wyoming, Ty'Ron Hopper - Missouri

Defensive Backs - Myles Harden - South Dakota, Kris Abrams-Draine - Missouri, Cooper DeJean - Iowa, Tyler Nubin - Minnesota, Ennis Rakestraw Jr. - Missouri, T.J. Tampa - Iowa State,

Specialists - K Harrison Mevis - Missouri, P Tory Taylor - Iowa

Don't miss out on this year's combine that looms at the end of the month!

View the full list of invitees below!

Source: NFL.com - Combine Invitees

