South Dakota State&#8217;s Will Kyle III Announces Transfer Destination

South Dakota State’s Will Kyle III Announces Transfer Destination

Getty Images

William Kyle III has been a dominant presence for the SDSU Men's Basketball program over the past few seasons, and recently opted to enter the transfer portal.

On Wednesday, he found his way out of the portal, and announced the new program he'd be continuing his college career with.

Kyle III will move from the Summit League to the Big Ten, and head out West as he announced he will join the UCLA Bruins basketball program.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

Here's his official announcement via Twitter:

Kyle III had his best collegiate season this past year, averaging 13.1 points per game, good for second on the team (behind Zeke Mayo, who transferred to Kansas).

Kyle's game is a lot more than just scoring, as he dominated around the rim, averaging a team best 6.6 rebounds per game, and led the team with 55 blocked shots.

It's another marquee destination for a South Dakota State transfer as Kyle dons a different shade of blue for next season.

Sources: William Kyle III on Twitter and Go Jacks - Stats

Iowa Born Sports Stars

What do each of these stellar athletes have in common? They all hail from the Hawkeye State.

Gallery Credit: Johnny Marks

NFL Franchises With One Super Bowl Championship

A dozen NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl, while fifteen teams have won multiple Super Bowls. Five franchises have only won 1.

Gallery Credit: Scott Prather

Filed Under: Basketball, Brookings, California, hoops, Jackrabbits, Jacks, Kansas Jayhawks, LA, Los Angeles, SDSU, South Dakota State, Summit League, The Summit League, transfer, transfer portal, UCLA Bruins, will kyle, will kyle iii, william kyle iii, zeke mayo
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls