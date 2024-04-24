South Dakota State’s Will Kyle III Announces Transfer Destination

William Kyle III has been a dominant presence for the SDSU Men's Basketball program over the past few seasons, and recently opted to enter the transfer portal.

On Wednesday, he found his way out of the portal, and announced the new program he'd be continuing his college career with.

Kyle III will move from the Summit League to the Big Ten, and head out West as he announced he will join the UCLA Bruins basketball program.

Get our free mobile app

Here's his official announcement via Twitter:

Kyle III had his best collegiate season this past year, averaging 13.1 points per game, good for second on the team (behind Zeke Mayo, who transferred to Kansas).

Kyle's game is a lot more than just scoring, as he dominated around the rim, averaging a team best 6.6 rebounds per game, and led the team with 55 blocked shots.

It's another marquee destination for a South Dakota State transfer as Kyle dons a different shade of blue for next season.

Sources: William Kyle III on Twitter and Go Jacks - Stats

Iowa Born Sports Stars What do each of these stellar athletes have in common? They all hail from the Hawkeye State. Gallery Credit: Johnny Marks