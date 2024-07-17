Summit League Tournament Alters Schedule in Sioux Falls for 2025

The Summit League Basketball Tournament each and every year is one of the marquee events that calls Sioux Falls home.

Held at the Denny Sanford Premier Center, the Tournament has had many different iterations over the years, and more changes are coming as soon as the Spring of 2025.

Change may sometimes not be popular, but this year's changes should be a big win for the fans and the tournament as a whole.

The tournaments for both the Men and Women will now run from Wednesday through Sunday, as opposed to title games on Tuesday in the past. In addition, the 9-team conference tournament will remain with all 9 teams in attendance:

Summit League Commissioner Josh Fenton announced date changes for the 2025 and 2026 Basketball Championships Wednesday. The 2025 tournaments will be held Wednesday-Sunday, March 5-9 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, S.D. The 2026 tournaments will be held March 4-8. All nine League members will once again participate with title games moving to Sunday from their accustomed Tuesday dates.

Change is good, and in this case, change is GREAT.

Any chance we can get to get more people in the seats for the title games, especially over a weekend is welcomed.

This should go over very well with the very supportive Sioux Falls crowds, and also help ensure that fan bases that have more travel than SDSU and USD in store can be more well represented when they make the later rounds of the Tournament.

It's a win-win and another welcome change to an already amazing event held annually here in Sioux Falls.

For more information on the Summit League Tournament and the format change, find the official release here.

Source: TheSummitLeague.com

