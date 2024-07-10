The Surprising Spreads for NDSU & SDSU’s FBS Openers

North Dakota State and South Dakota State figure to once again be two of the premier programs in the country at the FCS level.

Both teams will have a challenging start to the season this Fall, as both programs head out on the road to take on FBS opponents.

The NDSU Bison will head West to Boulder, Colorado to take on Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes.

The defending FCS National Champion Jackrabbits will make their way South to take on the Mike Gundy-led Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Both FCS programs are well respected, and this is evident through the initial spreads and betting odds available.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, here are the current odds for both matchups:

It's clear that Vegas has taken notice of both the Bison and Jacks, as both games are projected to be near a one-score margin at present. It's no surprise to us in the Dakotas the quality of the two MVFC programs; but the respect given from Vegas is certainly surprising.

NDSU and Colorado's matchup is expected to be the higher scoring of the two, with a point total of 59.5 versus 53.5 between the Jacks and Cowboys.

NDSU and Colorado face off on Thursday, August 29th at 7:00 and can be seen on ESPN.

SDSU and Oklahoma State follow on Saturday the 31st with a 1:00 kickoff time. Watch the Jackrabbits and Cowboys live that day on the Big 12 Network or ESPN+.

