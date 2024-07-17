Three South Dakota State Jackrabbits Taken in UFL Draft

The United Football League had their annual rookie draft on Wednesday, and a lot of local talent was scooped up in advance of the 2024 season.

The UFL franchises had the ability on Wednesday to take NFL players that weren't drafted this season but are currently with teams this offseason.

That opened up a lot of possibilities (and risk) when it comes to drafting players likely to make an NFL roster or practice squad.

Get our free mobile app

Several big-name quarterbacks were drafted on Wednesday, including former Notre Dame and Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman, who is currently employed by the Washington Commanders.

Additionally, three SDSU Jackrabbit standouts were taken, and all three will have a UFL opportunity waiting for them should the NFL dream not be realized this Summer.

Garrett Greenfield, who was undrafted this Spring, but has signed with the Seahawks was taken in the fourth round by the DC Defenders, while wideout Jadon Janke was take in round 8 by the nearby St. Louis Battlehawks. Janke and his twin brother Jaxon are currently competing for roster spots with the Houston Texans ahead of the season.

The third player that earned a UFL opportunity is Safety/Cornerback/Linebacker Isaiah Stalbird. Stalbird had an electric Pro Day performance in advance of the NFL draft, and now has earned his opportunity with the Michigan Panthers as a 10th round pick. Stalbird is currently a member of the New Orleans Saints.

Here's what Round One looked like on Wednesday:

Round 1

Memphis Showboats: Jason Bean, QB, Kansas Houston Roughnecks: Eyabi Okie, DE, Charlotte Arlington Renegades: John Rhys Plumlee, QB, UCF D.C. Defenders: Gottlieb Ayedze, T, Maryland St. Louis Battlehawks: Chevan Cordeiro, QB, San Jose State Michigan Panthers: Julian Pearl, T, Illinois San Antonio Brahmas: Gabe Hall, DT, Baylor Birmingham Stallions: Frank Crum, T, Wyoming

It's nice to have a few local players earn an opportunity in the UFL, as the league aims to grow even more in year number two following the merger between the USFL and the XFL.

Sources: Broncos Wire - USA Today and Yahoo Sports