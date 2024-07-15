Still Time to Sign Up for South Dakota State Youth FB Camps!

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are hosting Youth Football Camps this Summer, and there is still time to sign up and register your young athlete.

There may not be a better place to learn and better people to learn from than those up in Brookings, as the Jacks have claimed back-to-back National Titles.

Coming up soon on July 24th, the Jackrabbits will play host to the K-8 camp, where there are spots still available.

Here's an official post from Twitter on the topic:

After perusing the official site, it appears that the 10th-12th grade high school camp is sold out, but there are still available spots K-8.

Here is the official link to register your athlete.

Don't miss out on this great opportunity to get your youngster out to learn from the best of the best! Here are some more details:

