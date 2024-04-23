South Dakota WBB Coach Karius Departs to Lead Green Bay

South Dakota WBB Coach Karius Departs to Lead Green Bay

Contributing Authors:
GoYotes.com - Britni Smith

A memorable and growth-filled two-year tenure has come to a close.

Kayla Karius, who was hired ahead of the 2022-23 season following the departure of longtime USD Coyote Women's Basketball Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit, has taken the Head Coaching position at her alma mater, UW-Green Bay.

Karius spent two seasons guiding the Yotes and amassed a total record of 37-29.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

This season, the Yotes showed a ton of growth, and finished with a final mark of 23-13 in a season that ended with a memorable run in the WNIT.

Per GoYotes.com:

A native of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, Karius returns to her alma mater in Green Bay. She was a standout on the basketball court for the Phoenix, earning the 2011 Horizon League Player of the Year award. She led Green Bay to four Horizon League titles, three NCAA Tournaments and the NCAA Sweet 16 her senior year. She received the Horizon League Cecil N. Colman Medal of Honor at the conclusion of her playing career.

 

"We appreciate coach Karius for her two years of leadership for Coyote women's basketball," said USD athletic director Jon Schemmel. "We wish her and her family the best as she goes back to her alma mater and to be close to home.

The article notes that the search for the new Women's Basketball Coach is underway immediately.

For the full release, visit the link here.

Source: GoYotes.com

Worst Places to Live in South Dakota

A surprising town was named the worst place to live in all of South Dakota and the reason behind it is a bit unexpected.

Money Inc. made a list of the 20 worst cities and towns to live in all of South Dakota and no part of the state is left unmarked.

The list focused on a number of key factors, including crime rate, unemployment, low wages, and school funding.

So which city is the "worst" in South Dakota, according to the article? Read on:

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are not my own and are taken from a list provided by Moneyinc.com

35 Movies That Take Place in South Dakota

When it comes to South Dakota and Hollywood, we've seen our fair share of films that have used our state as the backdrop for a number of productions over the years. They may not have always filmed here, but movie folk love to set stories here.

We're all familiar with the blockbusters like 1990's Dances With Wolves, 1959's North By Northwest, and more recently, 2007's National Treasure: Book of Secrets. But our state's life on the big screen goes back nearly 100 years.

According to IMDb, it all started with Courtin' Wildcats, a 1929 film which, like so many of the 29 films on this list, is a Western set in the time before South Dakota became a state in 1889.

Gallery Credit: Jeff Harkness/B1027.com

Filed Under: Basketball, Coyotes, Dawn Plitzuweit, Green Bay, Head Coach, hoops, jon schemmel, Kayla Karius, SD, South Dakota, South Dakota Coyotes, Summit League, USD, uw-green bay, wbb, Women's Basketball, yotes
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls