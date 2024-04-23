South Dakota WBB Coach Karius Departs to Lead Green Bay

A memorable and growth-filled two-year tenure has come to a close.

Kayla Karius, who was hired ahead of the 2022-23 season following the departure of longtime USD Coyote Women's Basketball Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit, has taken the Head Coaching position at her alma mater, UW-Green Bay.

Karius spent two seasons guiding the Yotes and amassed a total record of 37-29.

This season, the Yotes showed a ton of growth, and finished with a final mark of 23-13 in a season that ended with a memorable run in the WNIT.

Per GoYotes.com:

A native of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, Karius returns to her alma mater in Green Bay. She was a standout on the basketball court for the Phoenix, earning the 2011 Horizon League Player of the Year award. She led Green Bay to four Horizon League titles, three NCAA Tournaments and the NCAA Sweet 16 her senior year. She received the Horizon League Cecil N. Colman Medal of Honor at the conclusion of her playing career. "We appreciate coach Karius for her two years of leadership for Coyote women's basketball," said USD athletic director Jon Schemmel. "We wish her and her family the best as she goes back to her alma mater and to be close to home.

The article notes that the search for the new Women's Basketball Coach is underway immediately.

